Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0182/Bingo-and-Wine--October-19
All Dates:Oct 19, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine - October 19

Tickets are available for Purchase on October 15th at 11am.

📅 Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $5 per person
🍷 Club Members: Free (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only
🎟 Ticket Sales: Open at 11:00 AM on October 15, 2025

Seating & Reservations:

Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.
If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.
If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.

Food & Beverage Policy:

🚚 Food Truck: Amelia's Mexican

🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.

🍽 You MAY bring your own food

🐾 No pets allowed.

🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!

 

Fee: $5.00

Bingo + Wine = Fun! 🍷 Prizes, sips & good times await.

