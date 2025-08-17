Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

📅 Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

💰 Cost: $5 per person

🍷 Club Members: Free (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only

🎟 Ticket Sales: Open at 11:00 AM on August 13, 2025



Seating & Reservations:



Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.

If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.

If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.



Food & Beverage Policy:



🚚 Food Truck: Westside Pizza House



🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.



🍽 You MAY bring your own food - New



🐾 No pets allowed.



🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!

