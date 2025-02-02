 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Bingo-Wine-02/02/25
All Dates:Feb 2, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine 🍷🎉

📅 Date: February 2, 2025
🕕 Time: 6 PM – 8 PM
💵 Cost: $5 per person (no refunds for no-shows or last-minute cancellations)
🎟 Club Members: Free (log in to claim your spot!)

Get ready for a afternoon of Bingo, wine, and plenty of laughs! 🍷🖋️

21+ Only
Tickets go live at 11 AM on January 29, 2025 – don’t miss out!
Reservations are limited to 8 people per table (bigger groups, book separately)
Want to sit near your crew? Add a note when booking!
No outside food or drinks (including water) – but we’ve got you covered with charcuterie, snack packs, and more!
No pets

This will be a afternoon you won’t forget. Grab your friends, mark your calendars, and let the games begin! 🏆🎉

 

Fee: $5.00

Join us for Bingo, wine, and fun times! Don’t miss out on this very popular event!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
February (2025)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable