Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine Night 🍷🎉



📅 Date: January 31, 2025

🕕 Time: 6 PM – 8 PM

💵 Cost: $5 per person (no refunds for no-shows or last-minute cancellations)

🎟 Club Members: Free (log in to claim your spot!)



Get ready for a night of Bingo, wine, and plenty of laughs! 🍷🖋️



21+ Only

Tickets go live at 11 AM on January 22, 2025 – don’t miss out!

Reservations are limited to 8 people per table (bigger groups, book separately)

Want to sit near your crew? Add a note when booking!

No outside food or drinks (including water) – but we’ve got you covered with charcuterie, snack packs, and more!

No pets



This will be a night you won’t forget. Grab your friends, mark your calendars, and let the games begin! 🏆🎉

Fee: $5.00