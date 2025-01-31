 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Bingo-Wine-1/31/25
All Dates:Jan 31, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine Night 🍷🎉

📅 Date: January 31, 2025
🕕 Time: 6 PM – 8 PM
💵 Cost: $5 per person (no refunds for no-shows or last-minute cancellations)
🎟 Club Members: Free (log in to claim your spot!)

Get ready for a night of Bingo, wine, and plenty of laughs! 🍷🖋️

21+ Only
Tickets go live at 11 AM on January 22, 2025 – don’t miss out!
Reservations are limited to 8 people per table (bigger groups, book separately)
Want to sit near your crew? Add a note when booking!
No outside food or drinks (including water) – but we’ve got you covered with charcuterie, snack packs, and more!
No pets

This will be a night you won’t forget. Grab your friends, mark your calendars, and let the games begin! 🏆🎉

 

Fee: $5.00

