|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0393/bingo-and-wine--oct-9
|All Dates:
Bingo & Wine
Bingo & Wine - Oct 9
📅 Date: Friday, Oct 9, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Cost: $5 per person (21+ event only)
Members: Complimentary, Up to 8 tickets)
Ticket Sales Start: Sept 30, 2026 at 11am
Seating & Reservations:
Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.
If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.
If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.
Food & Beverage Policy:
🚚 Food Truck: Sabor Autentico
🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.
🍽 You MAY bring your own food
🐾 No pets allowed.
🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!
Fee: $5.00
Bingo, wine, and a little friendly competition! 🍷 Grab your crew, sip your favorite Oak Knoll wine, and play for chances to win tickets to upcoming winery events. It’s laid-back, lively, and definitely not your grandma’s Bingo. 21+ only.