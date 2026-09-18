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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0392/bingo-and-wine--sept-18
All Dates:Sep 18, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bingo & Wine

Bingo & Wine - Sept 18

📅 Date: Friday, Sept 18, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Cost: $5 per person (21+ event only)
Members: Complimentary, Up to 8 tickets)
Ticket Sales Start: Sept 9, 2026 at 11am

Seating & Reservations:

Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.
If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.
If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.

Food & Beverage Policy:

🚚 Food Truck: Westside Pizza House

🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.

🍽 You MAY bring your own food

🐾 No pets allowed.

🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!

 

Fee: $5.00

Enjoy an evening of Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery! Sip your favorite wine, compete for tickets to upcoming winery events, and share plenty of laughs with friends. Whether you're a seasoned player ,or trying Bingo for the first time, it's the perfect outing for ages 21+.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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