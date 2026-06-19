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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0328/bingo-and-wine--june-19th
All Dates:Jun 19, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bingo & Wine

Bingo & Wine – June 19th

Price: $5.00

🍷✨ Kick off your weekend with Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery! Gather your crew, grab a glass, and settle in for an evening of laughs, prizes, and just the right amount of competitive spirit. Whether you're chasing a big win or simply enjoying a fun night out, Friday Bingo is the perfect way to start the weekend.

📅 Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
💰 Cost: $5 per person
🍷 Wine & Fun Club Members: FREE (must be logged into your account to claim tickets)
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ Only
🎟 Ticket Sales Open: June 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Seating & Reservations
Reservations are limited to 8 guests per table
If one person purchases tickets for the entire group, your party will be seated together
If guests purchase tickets separately, please list everyone in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" section so we can do our best to seat you together
Food & Beverage

🚚 Food Truck: TBD
🍽 Outside food is welcome
🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles allowed
🐾 No pets allowed

🎟 Don't wait to grab your tickets! Friday night Bingo is one of our most popular events and seating is limited.

 

Fee: $5.00

🍷 Friday night fun, wine, prizes, and Bingo! Start your weekend with a win. 🎉🍀

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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