|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0328/bingo-and-wine--june-19th
|All Dates:
Bingo & Wine
Bingo & Wine – June 19th
Price: $5.00
🍷✨ Kick off your weekend with Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery! Gather your crew, grab a glass, and settle in for an evening of laughs, prizes, and just the right amount of competitive spirit. Whether you're chasing a big win or simply enjoying a fun night out, Friday Bingo is the perfect way to start the weekend.
📅 Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
💰 Cost: $5 per person
🍷 Wine & Fun Club Members: FREE (must be logged into your account to claim tickets)
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ Only
🎟 Ticket Sales Open: June 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Seating & Reservations
Reservations are limited to 8 guests per table
If one person purchases tickets for the entire group, your party will be seated together
If guests purchase tickets separately, please list everyone in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" section so we can do our best to seat you together
Food & Beverage
🚚 Food Truck: TBD
🍽 Outside food is welcome
🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles allowed
🐾 No pets allowed
🎟 Don't wait to grab your tickets! Friday night Bingo is one of our most popular events and seating is limited.
Fee: $5.00
🍷 Friday night fun, wine, prizes, and Bingo! Start your weekend with a win. 🎉🍀