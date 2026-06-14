Bingo & Wine

Bingo & Wine – June 14th



Price: $5.00



🍷 Wine, friends, prizes, and a little friendly competition! Join us for an afternoon of Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery. Whether you're feeling lucky or just looking for a fun way to spend your Sunday, we've got your seat waiting.



📅 Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

💰 Cost: $5 per person

🍷 Wine & Fun Club Members: FREE (must be logged into your account to claim tickets)

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ Only

🎟 Ticket Sales Open: June 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM



Seating & Reservations

Reservations are limited to 8 guests per table

If one person purchases tickets for the entire group, your party will be seated together

If guests purchase tickets separately, please list everyone in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" section so we can do our best to seat you together

Food & Beverage



🚚 Food Truck: TBD

🍽 Outside food is welcome

🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles allowed

🐾 No pets allowed



🎟 Reserve your spot early! Bingo & Wine regularly sells out, and seating is limited.

Fee: $5.00