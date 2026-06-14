|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0327/bingo-and-wine--june-14th
|All Dates:
Bingo & Wine
Bingo & Wine – June 14th
Price: $5.00
🍷 Wine, friends, prizes, and a little friendly competition! Join us for an afternoon of Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery. Whether you're feeling lucky or just looking for a fun way to spend your Sunday, we've got your seat waiting.
📅 Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $5 per person
🍷 Wine & Fun Club Members: FREE (must be logged into your account to claim tickets)
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ Only
🎟 Ticket Sales Open: June 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Seating & Reservations
Reservations are limited to 8 guests per table
If one person purchases tickets for the entire group, your party will be seated together
If guests purchase tickets separately, please list everyone in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" section so we can do our best to seat you together
Food & Beverage
🚚 Food Truck: TBD
🍽 Outside food is welcome
🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles allowed
🐾 No pets allowed
🎟 Reserve your spot early! Bingo & Wine regularly sells out, and seating is limited.
Fee: $5.00
🍷 Bingo, prizes, wine, and Sunday fun. Grab your seat before it sells out! 🎉