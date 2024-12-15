Bingo & Wine

Bring your friends and join us for Bingo & Wine.

Bingo+Wine= good times!



Bingos win gift cards to the winery





Date: December 15, 2024

Time: 1pm – 3pm

Cost: $5 per person (no refunds for no-shows or cancellations on the day of the event)*

Club Members: Free (must log into your account)

This is a 21 and up event only

Tickets are available December 11, 2024 at 11am.

Fee: $5.00