Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
5036488198
info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Bingo-Wine-12/13/24
All Dates:Dec 13, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bingo & Wine

Bingo+Wine= good times!

Bingos win gift cards to the winery

Date: December 13, 2024
Time: 6pm – 8pm
Cost: $5 per person (no refunds for no-shows or cancellations on the day of the event)*
Club Members: Free (must log into your account)
This is a 21 and up event only
Tickets go on sale right at 11am on December 4, 2024.

 

Fee: $5.00

Bring your friends and join us for Bingo & Wine!

Oak Knoll Winery
