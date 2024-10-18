|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Bingo-Wine-10/18/24
Bingo & Wine
Bingo+Wine= good times!
Bingos win gift cards to the winery
Date: October 18, 2024
Time: 6pm – 8pm
Cost: $5 per person (no refunds for no-shows or cancellations on the day of the event)*
Club Members: Free (must log into your account)
This is a 21 and up event only
Tickets go on sale right at 11am on October 9, 2024.
Fee: $5.00
Bring your friends and join us for Bingo & Wine!