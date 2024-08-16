|Location:
Bingo & Wine
Bring your friends and join us for Bingo & Wine.
Bingo+Wine= good times!
Bingos win gift cards to the winery
August 16, 2024
6pm – 8pm
$5 per person
Club Members: Free (must log into your account)
This is a 21 and up event only
Tickets go on sale right at 11am on August 7, 2024.
Fee: $5.00
Join us for our Bingo & Wine. It's The most fun you'll ever have playing Bingo!