Bingo & Wine

Bring your friends and join us for Bingo & Wine.

Bingo+Wine= good times!



Bingos win gift cards to the winery



August 16, 2024

6pm – 8pm



$5 per person

Club Members: Free (must log into your account)

This is a 21 and up event only

Tickets go on sale right at 11am on August 7, 2024.

Fee: $5.00