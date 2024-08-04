 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Bingo-Wine-8/4/24
All Dates:Aug 4, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Bingo & Wine

Bring your friends and join us for Bingo & Wine.
Bingo+Wine= good times!

Bingos win gift cards to the winery

August 4, 2024
1pm – 3pm

$5 per person
Club Members: Free (must log into your account)
This is a 21 and up event only

Tickets are available July 31, 2024 at 11am.
Visit our website for complete details

 

Fee: $5.00

Join us for our Bingo & Wine. It's The most fun you'll ever have playing Bingo!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
