|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW BURKHALTER RD, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|503-648-8198
|Email:
|kim@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/bingo-wine-5cf96cd7c0913.html
|All Dates:
Bingo & Wine
Come Join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo & Wine.
Each person receives a Bingo Sheet for each game.
Winners of each game receive a prize.
Small food plates, wine and beer for purchase. No outside food or beverage allowed
Tickets can be reserved on August 1 at 11am.
This is a 21 and up event.
Fee: $Free