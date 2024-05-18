Big Red Fest 2024

The Willamette Valley is well known for its production of Pinot Noir, BUT now it's time to celebrate the OTHER awesome red wines produced here in the Willamette Valley!



Pamplin Family Winery is presenting BIG RED FEST @ Anne Amie Vineyards.



Whether it's Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec or a Tempranillo, this is a chance for you to enjoy a day of tasting delicious OTHER red wines all in one spot!



We will have 15 fabulous wineries at Anne Amie Vineyards on May 18th, from 12pm-4pm along with delicious local food bites from Wooden Heart Kitchen.



You even get to take home your very own BIG wine glass!



WINERIES COMING TO BIG RED FEST:

Bravuro Cellars

Compris Vineyard

D'anu Wines

Flip Turn Cellars

J. Scott Cellars

Jackalope Wine Cellars

K&M Cellars

Lolati Wines

Marshall Davis Wine

Namaste Vineyards

Natalie's Estate Winery

Parrett Mountain Cellars

Sealionne Wines

Seven Bridges Winery

Fee: $70