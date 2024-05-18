 Calendar Home
Location:Anne Amie Vineyards
Map:6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 5038642991
Email:william@anneamie.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/anneamievineyards/event/465618/big-red-fest-2024
All Dates:May 18, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Big Red Fest 2024

The Willamette Valley is well known for its production of Pinot Noir, BUT now it's time to celebrate the OTHER awesome red wines produced here in the Willamette Valley!

Pamplin Family Winery is presenting BIG RED FEST @ Anne Amie Vineyards.

Whether it's Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec or a Tempranillo, this is a chance for you to enjoy a day of tasting delicious OTHER red wines all in one spot!

We will have 15 fabulous wineries at Anne Amie Vineyards on May 18th, from 12pm-4pm along with delicious local food bites from Wooden Heart Kitchen.

You even get to take home your very own BIG wine glass!

WINERIES COMING TO BIG RED FEST:
Bravuro Cellars
Compris Vineyard
D'anu Wines
Flip Turn Cellars
J. Scott Cellars
Jackalope Wine Cellars
K&M Cellars
Lolati Wines
Marshall Davis Wine
Namaste Vineyards
Natalie's Estate Winery
Parrett Mountain Cellars
Sealionne Wines
Seven Bridges Winery

 

Fee: $70

The Willamette Valley is well known for its production of Pinot Noir, BUT now it's time to celebrate the OTHER awesome red wines produced here in the Willamette Valley! Pamplin Family Winery is presenting BIG RED FEST @ Anne Amie Vineyards. Whether it's Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec or a Tempranillo, this is a chance for you to enjoy a day of tasting delicious OTHER red wines all in one spot! We will ...
Anne Amie Vineyards
Anne Amie Vineyards 97111 6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable