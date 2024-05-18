|Location:
Anne Amie Vineyards
6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
5038642991
william@anneamie.com
http://https://www.exploretock.com/anneamievineyards/event/465618/big-red-fest-2024
Big Red Fest 2024
The Willamette Valley is well known for its production of Pinot Noir, BUT now it's time to celebrate the OTHER awesome red wines produced here in the Willamette Valley!
Pamplin Family Winery is presenting BIG RED FEST @ Anne Amie Vineyards.
Whether it's Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec or a Tempranillo, this is a chance for you to enjoy a day of tasting delicious OTHER red wines all in one spot!
We will have 15 fabulous wineries at Anne Amie Vineyards on May 18th, from 12pm-4pm along with delicious local food bites from Wooden Heart Kitchen.
You even get to take home your very own BIG wine glass!
WINERIES COMING TO BIG RED FEST:
Bravuro Cellars
Compris Vineyard
D'anu Wines
Flip Turn Cellars
J. Scott Cellars
Jackalope Wine Cellars
K&M Cellars
Lolati Wines
Marshall Davis Wine
Namaste Vineyards
Natalie's Estate Winery
Parrett Mountain Cellars
Sealionne Wines
Seven Bridges Winery
Fee: $70