Location:Anne Amie Vineyards
Map:6580 Northeast Mineral Springs Road,, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/anneamievineyards/event/396270/big-red-fest-2023?
All Dates:May 6, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Big Red Fest

The Willamette Valley is well known for its production of Pinot Noir, BUT now it's time to celebrate the OTHER awesome red wines produced here in the Willamette Valley!

Pamplin Family Winery is presenting the first ever BIG RED FEST! Whether it's Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec or a Tempranillo, this is a chance for you to enjoy a day of tasting delicious OTHER red wines all in one spot!

We will be joined by 15 other fabulous wineries at Anne Amie Vineyards on May 6th, from 12pm-4pm along with the vibes of live music and delicious local food bites from Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen. You even get to take home your very own BIG Riedel wine glass!

WINERIES COMING TO BIG RED FEST:
Benedetto Vineyards
Black Dog Vineyard
Blizzard Wines & Vineyard
Bravuro Cellars
D'anu Wines
Dominio IV Wines
J. Rallison Cellars
K&M Wines
Natalie's Estate Winery
OLEA Vineyards
Pamplin Family Winery
Potter's Vineyard
Resolu Cellars
Stone Griffon Vineyard
Zerba Cellars

This exciting event, which will be held at ANNE AMIE VINEYARDS in Carlton, is for those 21 years of age and older. As much as we love seeing your furry pets, no animals are allowed due to health department regulations. Thank you!

Let's party BIG TIME!

 

Fee: $65 per person

Savor big, bold red wines from 15 local wineries!

