Big Night Wine Dinner

Big Night is Back – and Bigger than Ever!



Inspired by the beloved film, Big Night is our annual celebration of festive dinners, gatherings, and, of course, BIG bottles of wine.



Join us on Saturday, October 25th at the historic Carlton Grain Elevator for a three-course Italian dinner from Compass Craft Catering. Each course will be served with a glass poured from a magnum of Flâneur Wines.



After dinner, shop from our extended collection of magnums, some of which will be available exclusively for the evening. Stock up for holiday celebrations, cellaring, or gifting.



Details

• Date: Saturday, October 25th

• Time: 7 PM

• Place: The Carlton Grain Elevator



Tickets

$150 per person (plus 18% gratuity applied at checkout). Wine club members receive a 10% discount on ticket prices—be sure to sign into Tock with the email linked to your membership. For assistance, contact mindy@flaneurwines.com.



Menu coming soon. Dietary restrictions must be communicated to mindy@flaneurwines.com at the time of booking.



Questions? Email info@flaneurwines.com.

Fee: $150