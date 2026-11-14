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Location:Nysa Vineyard
Map:18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-3604
Email:info@nysavineyard.com
Website:https://www.nysavineyard.com/events/big-bottle-weekend/
All Dates:Nov 14, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nov 15, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Big Bottle Weekend

Bigger is better when it comes to aging wine.

Join us for an unforgettable weekend of wine tasting, featuring magnums and rare 3-liter bottles from our cellar. Experience how large-format aging enhances depth, texture, and elegance—each pour a true expression of time and craftsmanship.

Enjoy fabulous wine and vineyard views as we open some of our most prized large-format bottles. These special bottles will also be available for purchase, just in time for the holidays.

 

Fee: $45

Bigger is better when it comes to aging wine. Join us for an unforgettable weekend of wine tasting, featuring magnums and rare 3-liter bottles from our cellar. Experience how large-format aging enhances depth, texture, and elegance—each pour a true expression of time and craftsmanship.Just in time for the holidays!

Nysa Vineyard
Nysa Vineyard 18655 18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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