|Location:
|Nysa Vineyard
|Map:
|18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-3604
|Email:
|info@nysavineyard.com
|Website:
|https://www.nysavineyard.com/events/big-bottle-weekend/
|All Dates:
Big Bottle Weekend
Bigger is better when it comes to aging wine.
Join us for an unforgettable weekend of wine tasting, featuring magnums and rare 3-liter bottles from our cellar. Experience how large-format aging enhances depth, texture, and elegance—each pour a true expression of time and craftsmanship.
Enjoy fabulous wine and vineyard views as we open some of our most prized large-format bottles. These special bottles will also be available for purchase, just in time for the holidays.
Fee: $45
Bigger is better when it comes to aging wine. Join us for an unforgettable weekend of wine tasting, featuring magnums and rare 3-liter bottles from our cellar. Experience how large-format aging enhances depth, texture, and elegance—each pour a true expression of time and craftsmanship.Just in time for the holidays!