Beth Willis LIVE at Aurora Vineyards

An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.

Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting.



Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!



Beth Willis kicks butt and takes names. And requests. The Portland-based singer-songwriter is well-traveled and can be seen and heard throughout Oregon and Washington, while making occasional appearances in cities like Vegas, Los Angeles, London, and NYC. Whether performing covers at a dive bar, or belting her originals on massive stages opening for artists like Blues Traveler, Rick Springfield, Mat Kearney, Thompson Square, and The Spin Doctors (to name a few), Beth can captivate any audience; her eclectic mix of popular covers, and a few well-chosen originals, makes for an unforgettable night.