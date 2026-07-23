|Location:
|Aurora Vineyards
|Map:
|21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|Phone:
|(503) 678-3390
|Email:
|events@avwine.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/auroracolonyvineyardsandwinery/event/606944/live-music-beth-willis
|All Dates:
Beth Willis LIVE at Aurora Vineyards
An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.
Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting.
Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!
Beth Willis kicks butt and takes names. And requests. The Portland-based singer-songwriter is well-traveled and can be seen and heard throughout Oregon and Washington, while making occasional appearances in cities like Vegas, Los Angeles, London, and NYC. Whether performing covers at a dive bar, or belting her originals on massive stages opening for artists like Blues Traveler, Rick Springfield, Mat Kearney, Thompson Square, and The Spin Doctors (to name a few), Beth can captivate any audience; her eclectic mix of popular covers, and a few well-chosen originals, makes for an unforgettable night.
An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.