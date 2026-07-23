 Calendar Home
Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Email:events@avwine.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/auroracolonyvineyardsandwinery/event/606944/live-music-beth-willis
All Dates:Jul 23, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Beth Willis LIVE at Aurora Vineyards

An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.
Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting.

Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!

Beth Willis kicks butt and takes names. And requests. The Portland-based singer-songwriter is well-traveled and can be seen and heard throughout Oregon and Washington, while making occasional appearances in cities like Vegas, Los Angeles, London, and NYC. Whether performing covers at a dive bar, or belting her originals on massive stages opening for artists like Blues Traveler, Rick Springfield, Mat Kearney, Thompson Square, and The Spin Doctors (to name a few), Beth can captivate any audience; her eclectic mix of popular covers, and a few well-chosen originals, makes for an unforgettable night.

An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.

Aurora Vineyards
Aurora Vineyards 21338 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
July (2026)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable