Beth's Bubbalicious Birthday Bash

In celebration of Beth's birthday weekend, we will be doing a special pouring of at least 4 different (and mostly NEW) method tradtional bubbles and 1 pinot of choice. We will keep the standard $25 tasting fee for this event, but it promises to be bubbly and fabulous! Come out on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday July 10-11-12, 2026 between 11am-4pm. Please let us know you are coming if you can - email info@dionvineyards.com or call 503 407 8598. Cheers!

Fee: $25 tasting fee