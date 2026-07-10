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Location:Dion Vineyard
Map:33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius, Oregon 97113
Phone: 5034078598
Email:info@dionvineyards.com
Website:https://www.dionvineyard.com
All Dates:Jul 10, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jul 11, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jul 12, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Beth's Bubbalicious Birthday Bash

In celebration of Beth's birthday weekend, we will be doing a special pouring of at least 4 different (and mostly NEW) method tradtional bubbles and 1 pinot of choice. We will keep the standard $25 tasting fee for this event, but it promises to be bubbly and fabulous! Come out on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday July 10-11-12, 2026 between 11am-4pm. Please let us know you are coming if you can - email info@dionvineyards.com or call 503 407 8598. Cheers!

 

Fee: $25 tasting fee

Beth's Bubbalicious Birthday Bash - bubbles and pinot!

Dion Vineyard
Dion Vineyard 33155 33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius, Oregon 97113
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