 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim Vineyard
Map:16800 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
All Dates:Feb 1, 2021 - Feb 28, 2021

Best Oregon Bubbly (BOB) Trail

Looking for a reason to celebrate?  Join ROCO Winery, Adelsheim Vineyard, and Trisaetum Winery for the BOB "Best Oregon Bubbles" Trail in February. Showcasing three distinct wineries within the Chehalem Mountains and Ribbon Ridge AVAs, the Bubbles Trail is an opportunity to try exclusive sparkling flights at each of the three wineries. 

Learn more and reserve your spot today: www.bobtrailoregon.com

Adelsheim Vineyard
Adelsheim Vineyard 16800 16800 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

