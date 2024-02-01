|Location:
ROCO Winery
|Map:
13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
5035387625
|Email:
tastingroom@rocowinery.com
|Website:
http://https://www.bobtrailoregon.com/
|All Dates:
Best Oregon Bubbles Trail
This February, embark on the Best Oregon Bubbles Trail and immerse yourself in the exquisite world of Traditional Method Sparkling Wines. Experience unique offerings from some of Oregon's finest producers.
Featuring: Adelsheim, Argyle, Elk Cove, Domaine Divio, Gran Moraine, Lundeen Wines, Lytle-Barnett, ROCO Winery, Sokol Blosser, Soter Vineyards & Trisaetum Winery.
See you on the trail!
Fee: $Varies by winery.
The Best Oregon Bubbtles (BOB) Trail returns this February!