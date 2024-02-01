Best Oregon Bubbles Trail

This February, embark on the Best Oregon Bubbles Trail and immerse yourself in the exquisite world of Traditional Method Sparkling Wines. Experience unique offerings from some of Oregon's finest producers.



Featuring: Adelsheim, Argyle, Elk Cove, Domaine Divio, Gran Moraine, Lundeen Wines, Lytle-Barnett, ROCO Winery, Sokol Blosser, Soter Vineyards & Trisaetum Winery.



See you on the trail!



#BOBTrailOregon

Fee: $Varies by winery.