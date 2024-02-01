 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:http://https://www.bobtrailoregon.com/
All Dates:Feb 1, 2024 - Feb 29, 2024

Best Oregon Bubbles Trail

This February, embark on the Best Oregon Bubbles Trail and immerse yourself in the exquisite world of Traditional Method Sparkling Wines. Experience unique offerings from some of Oregon's finest producers.

Featuring: Adelsheim, Argyle, Elk Cove, Domaine Divio, Gran Moraine, Lundeen Wines, Lytle-Barnett, ROCO Winery, Sokol Blosser, Soter Vineyards & Trisaetum Winery.

See you on the trail!

#BOBTrailOregon

 

Fee: $Varies by winery.

The Best Oregon Bubbtles (BOB) Trail returns this February!

