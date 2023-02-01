 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery, ROCO Winery, Adelsheim Vineyard, Trisaetum Winery, Elk Cove, Lytle-Barnett and Lundeen Wines
Map:Willamette Valley, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:r.hunt@rocowinery.com
Website:http://https://www.bobtrailoregon.com/
All Dates:Feb 1, 2023 - Feb 28, 2023

Best Oregon Bubbles Trail

Tour the Willamette Valley from Dundee to the Chehalem Mountains, to Carlton and Gaston, and on to McMinnville. Reserve your tastings here at Argyle Winery, ROCO Winery, Adelsheim Vineyard, Trisaetum Winery, Elk Cove, Lytle-Barnett and Lundeen Wines. Each winery will be pouring a unique bubbles flight for the entire month of February.


Make a weekend of it! Use promo code 23BOBTRAIL to get 15% off the best available rate at The Dundee and The Setting Inn.


Don’t forget to post pictures of your winery visits using the #BOBTrailOregon. ​See you on the trail!


Download your trail map and learn more here: https://www.bobtrailoregon.com/

 

Fee: $Varies by winery.

This February, visit Oregon’s top producers of méthode champenoise Sparkling Wines!

Argyle Winery, ROCO Winery, Adelsheim Vineyard, Trisaetum Winery, Elk Cove, Lytle-Barnett and Lundeen Wines
Argyle Winery, ROCO Winery, Adelsheim Vineyard, Trisaetum Winery, Elk Cove, Lytle-Barnett and Lundeen Wines 97132 Willamette Valley, Newberg, Oregon 97132
February (2023)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable