Best Oregon Bubbles Trail

Tour the Willamette Valley from Dundee to the Chehalem Mountains, to Carlton and Gaston, and on to McMinnville. Reserve your tastings here at Argyle Winery, ROCO Winery, Adelsheim Vineyard, Trisaetum Winery, Elk Cove, Lytle-Barnett and Lundeen Wines. Each winery will be pouring a unique bubbles flight for the entire month of February.





Make a weekend of it! Use promo code 23BOBTRAIL to get 15% off the best available rate at The Dundee and The Setting Inn.





Don’t forget to post pictures of your winery visits using the #BOBTrailOregon. ​See you on the trail!





Download your trail map and learn more here: https://www.bobtrailoregon.com/

Fee: $Varies by winery.