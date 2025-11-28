 Calendar Home
Location:Benton-Lane Winery
Map:23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5418475792
Email:reservations@benton-lane.com
Website:https://benton-lane.com/shop/reservationtimes/Thanksgiving%20Weekend%20Wine%20%26%20Cheese%20Pairing/
All Dates:Nov 28, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Benton-Lane Thanksgiving Weekend Wine & Cheese

Join us the weekend following Thanksgiving, for a Benton-Lane wine flight, coupled with a thoughtfully curated cheese pairing served with house-made focaccia. Each pairing has been thoughtfully curated by our hospitality and winemaking teams. $35/person for non-members, $20/person for members. Beginning Friday, November 28th while supplies last!

 

Fee: $35

