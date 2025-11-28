Benton-Lane Thanksgiving Weekend Wine & Cheese

Join us the weekend following Thanksgiving, for a Benton-Lane wine flight, coupled with a thoughtfully curated cheese pairing served with house-made focaccia. Each pairing has been thoughtfully curated by our hospitality and winemaking teams. $35/person for non-members, $20/person for members. Beginning Friday, November 28th while supplies last!

Fee: $35