|Benton-Lane Winery
|23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
|5418475792
|reservations@benton-lane.com
|https://benton-lane.com/shop/reservationtimes/Thanksgiving%20Weekend%20Wine%20%26%20Cheese%20Pairing/
Benton-Lane Thanksgiving Weekend Wine & Cheese
Join us the weekend following Thanksgiving, for a Benton-Lane wine flight, coupled with a thoughtfully curated cheese pairing served with house-made focaccia. Each pairing has been thoughtfully curated by our hospitality and winemaking teams. $35/person for non-members, $20/person for members. Beginning Friday, November 28th while supplies last!
Fee: $35
