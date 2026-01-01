Benton-Lane Pizza & Live Music Fridays

It's back! Join us every Friday evening from June through August for a spirited night of live music from 6–8 PM. Savor handmade, wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas crafted with fresh ingredients sourced straight from our estate gardens here at Benton-Lane. Alongside our regular pizza offerings, each week we’ll feature a special pizza creation perfectly paired with a highlighted wine from our collection.



Pizzas will be available for purchase upon arrival, and we’ll be pouring wines by the glass and bottle. Come sip, savor, and connect with us. Reservations are encouraged.



Reserved parties will receive priority seating in the tasting room & patio. If you plan to drop in, we encourage you to bring a blanket and spread out on our spacious lawn, just below the patio to enjoy a glass or bottle.



Band Scheule:

June 5th | Bootheel Dance Band

June 12th | Scott Austin

June 19th | Nathan & Jamila

June 26th | Jesse Meade + Happy Hour with The Corvallis Arts Center

July 3rd | Bill Lutjens

July 10th | Nathan & Jamila

July 17th | Geoff Koch

July 24th | Leo Moon

July 31st | Scott Austin

August 7th | Molly Gale

August 14th | Geoff Koch

August 21st | Leo Moon

August 28th | Bootheel Dance Band

Fee: $Free