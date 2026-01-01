|Location:
|Benton-Lane Winery
|Map:
|23924 Territorial Hwy, Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|541-847-5792
|Email:
|reservations@benton-lane.com
|Website:
|https://benton-lane.com/shop/reservationtimes/pinot-pizza/
|All Dates:
Benton-Lane Pizza & Live Music Fridays
It's back! Join us every Friday evening from June through August for a spirited night of live music from 6–8 PM. Savor handmade, wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas crafted with fresh ingredients sourced straight from our estate gardens here at Benton-Lane. Alongside our regular pizza offerings, each week we’ll feature a special pizza creation perfectly paired with a highlighted wine from our collection.
Pizzas will be available for purchase upon arrival, and we’ll be pouring wines by the glass and bottle. Come sip, savor, and connect with us. Reservations are encouraged.
Reserved parties will receive priority seating in the tasting room & patio. If you plan to drop in, we encourage you to bring a blanket and spread out on our spacious lawn, just below the patio to enjoy a glass or bottle.
Band Scheule:
June 5th | Bootheel Dance Band
June 12th | Scott Austin
June 19th | Nathan & Jamila
June 26th | Jesse Meade + Happy Hour with The Corvallis Arts Center
July 3rd | Bill Lutjens
July 10th | Nathan & Jamila
July 17th | Geoff Koch
July 24th | Leo Moon
July 31st | Scott Austin
August 7th | Molly Gale
August 14th | Geoff Koch
August 21st | Leo Moon
August 28th | Bootheel Dance Band
Fee: $Free
Fridays from June-August for a spirited night of live music & wood-fired pizza from 6–8 PM