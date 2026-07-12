Ben Rice LLS Fundraiser Concert

Join us for this relaxing afternoon concert for you and your friends!

With a $30 ticket for Cellar Club members and $40 for the general public, you will receive entrance to the Ben Rice concert and two glasses of Natalie’s Estate wine. Los Kopitos food truck will be on-site for purchase of their yummy food selections to pair with the wines. Additional wines will be available for purchase, too.

The concert will be held in the trees below the barn at Natalie’s Estate Winery. Please bring your own chairs or blankets and come enjoy a casual afternoon with friends, family, and wine!



Ben Rice’s music is deeply rooted in traditional blues yet fiercely original. His guitar playing earns labels like “fearless,” “inventive,” and “powerful,” and he routinely brings audiences to their feet with his stunning and emotionally honest vocal delivery. Please come join us for a great afternoon in support of an important cause.



When: Sunday, Jul 12th, 2026

Time: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery under the trees below the red barn

Cost: $30 per person for Cellar Club members or $40 per person for the General Public. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ben-rice-band-cancer-cures-fundraiser-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-1983693967055

Fee: $40