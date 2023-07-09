Ben Rice Concert LLS Fundraising Event

Please come join us for this relaxing afternoon concert for you and your friends!



With a ticket for $25 for Cellar Club members and $40 for the general public, you will receive entrance to the Ben Rice concert and two glasses of Natalie’s Estate wine.



The Los Kopitos food truck will be on-site for a yummy food selection to pair with the wines. Additional wines will be available for purchase too. The concert will be held in the trees below the barn at Natalie’s Estate Winery. Please bring your own chairs or blanket and come enjoy a casual afternoon with friends, family, and wine!



Ben Rice’s music is deeply rooted in traditional blues, yet at the same time fiercely original. His guitar playing earns labels like “fearless,” “inventive” and “powerful,” and he routinely brings audiences to their feet with his stunning and emotionally honest vocal delivery. Please come join us for a great afternoon supporting an important cause.



When: Sunday, July 9th, 2023

Time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery under the trees below the red barn

Cost: $25 per person for Cellar Club members or $40 per person for the General Public (100% of the entrance fee goes towards “Light The Night” benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s funding research to find blood cancer cures.)



Reservations: Limited to 125 guests. Please make your reservation online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ben-rice-concert-annual-lls-fundraising-event-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-502907779707?



About: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education, and patient services. LLS’s mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.)



FB Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/1873166563021449/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

