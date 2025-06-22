Ben Rice Concert LLS Fundraiser

Join us for our Annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Fundraiser at Natalie’s Estate Winery under the trees featuring Ben Rice and his band.



Enjoy a relaxing afternoon of live music, wine, and food for a great cause supporting cancer research.



Tickets are required and will sell out. Included in your ticket price is your entrance to the concert with Ben Rice and 2 glasses of Natalie's Estate wine.



Wine is available for purchase. In addition, Los Kopitos Food Truck will be sharing their yummy food for purchase.



The concert will be held in the trees below the barn at Natalie’s Estate Winery. Please bring your chairs or blanket and come enjoy a casual afternoon with friends, family, and wine!



Please come join us for a great afternoon supporting an important cause.

When: Sunday, June 22nd, 2025

Time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery under the trees below the red barn



Cost: $30 per person for Cellar Club members or $40 per person for the General Public (100% of the entrance fee goes towards “Light The Night” benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s funding research to find blood cancer cures.)



Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ben-rice-concert-annual-lls-fundraising-event-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-1221243826159?



Limited to 125 guests



About Ben Rice: His music is deeply rooted in traditional blues, yet at the same time fiercely original. His guitar playing earns labels like “fearless,” “inventive” and “powerful,” and he routinely brings audiences to their feet with his stunning and emotionally honest vocal delivery.



About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: LLS is the world’s largest voluntary health organization is dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education, and patient services. LLS’s mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.





Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

https://www.facebook.com/events/502009772911558/



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ben-rice-concert-annual-lls-fundraising-event-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-1221243826159?

Fee: $40 per person