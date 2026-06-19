Ben Rice Concert

Eminent Domaine is excited to welcome back one of our favorite artists, Ben Rice, for a sunset concert on the lawn. An accomplished and captivating musician, he has built a reputation as one of the most expressive and versatile artists in today’s roots and blues scene. You won't want to miss Ben Rice! Ticket prices and details can be found at www.EminentDomaine.com.

Fee: $TBD