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Location:Eminent Domaine
Map:20875 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 687-1180
Email:Camille@EminentDomaine.com
Website:http://www.EminentDomaine.com
All Dates:Jun 19, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Ben Rice Concert

Eminent Domaine is excited to welcome back one of our favorite artists, Ben Rice, for a sunset concert on the lawn. An accomplished and captivating musician, he has built a reputation as one of the most expressive and versatile artists in today’s roots and blues scene. You won't want to miss Ben Rice! Ticket prices and details can be found at www.EminentDomaine.com.

 

Fee: $TBD

A sunset blues and soul concert with renowned local musician, Ben Rice.

Eminent Domaine
Eminent Domaine 20875 20875 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
June (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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