Location: Benza Vineyards Map: 16740 SW Pinot Place, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Phone: 503-452-8577 Email: info@benza.com Website: https://www.benza.com All Dates: Oct 3, 2024 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Behind-the-Scenes Harvest Tour & Tasting

When:



Harvest season: October 2024



Appointments available from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM, Thursday through Sunday



Details:



Benza Vineyards is excited to offer an exclusive Harvest Winery & Vineyard Tour throughout September and October, where guests will explore the winery and vineyard during the peak of the harvest season. Led by founder Ron Benza, this unique opportunity includes special wine pours, an up-close look at the winemaking process, and a tasting of Benza's signature cheese board paired with freshly harvested wine grapes where one can experience the nuanced flavors of the wines alongside the very grapes used to craft them.



This exclusive tour offers a rare opportunity to experience a working vineyard during the busiest and most exciting time of year. Unlike most wineries that limit access during the harvest, Benza Vineyards invites guests to enjoy a personalized tour with founder Ron Benza. Attendees will gain an insider’s perspective on the winemaking process, learn what makes the Laurelwood AVA special, and get a sneak peek at upcoming innovations from Benza. Experience personalized hospitality and witness the craftsmanship of winemaking firsthand.



About Benza Vineyards:



Founded by Ron Benza and Trish Damkroger, Benza Vineyards offers a serene retreat for wine lovers to enjoy exquisite wines crafted by winemaker Paden West. Situated just 25 minutes from Portland, the vineyard’s scenic farm setting, complete with wraparound porches, friendly animals, and personalized hospitality, invites guests to savor wines from its sustainably farmed Laurelwood soil. Benza’s offerings include sparkling wines made in the traditional method, as well as Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Syrah, and Rosé. With a commitment to sustainability, Benza Vineyards is certified Salmon-Safe and has been practicing organic farming since 2018, with the vineyard receiving full organic certification in September 2024. Tasting reservations can be made online at Benza.com. For more information, visit Benza.com or follow Benza Vineyards on Instagram @benzavineyards