Behind the Curtain

Join Winemakers Rachel Rose and Will Craigie for an exploration "behind the curtain" to discover the hidden technical aspects of winemaking here at Bryn Mawr.



This session offers a sneak peek at Chardonnay and Pinot Noir barrel samples from the most recent vintage. You will discover how various vineyards, vessels, and techniques shape each wine, followed by a tasting of two finished wines from the Bryn Mawr portfolio that embody these methods.



Your ticket includes:

* Component barrel samples of 2025 Chardonnay (3) and Pinot Noir (3)

* Taste finished 2023 Reserve Chardonnay and 2023 Reserve Pinot Noir

* A reception with the winemakers featuring cheese, charcuterie and older vintages



Wine Specials Available!

Fee: $65