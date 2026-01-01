 Calendar Home
Location:Compris Vineyard
Map:17425 NE Hillside Drive, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-4092
Email:hello@comprisvineyard.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/comprisvineyard/event/582240/behind-the-blend-an-interactive-tasting
All Dates:Feb 7, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Behind the Blend: An Interactive Tasting

Step behind the scenes of winemaking and spend the afternoon blending alongside our winemaker, Aaron Kendall!

Together, you’ll explore what he looks for in individual barrels—how each one develops its own personality, how aromas and textures shift from barrel to barrel, and how those differences guide the final blend. You’ll taste through the barrels as you go, getting a rare, first-hand look at how Mountain Echo and As One Pinot noirs begin to take shape long before they’re bottled.

This interactive workshop is equal parts education, discovery, and pure fun—a chance to understand your palate, ask questions, and get closer to the craft behind the wines you love.

To keep the experience intimate and conversational, space is limited. Whether you’re deeply curious about winemaking or simply excited to preview the 2025 vintage, you’re invited to join us.

Club Members: Log in to Tock with the email tied to your membership to enjoy a $20 per-person discount on your first two tickets.

 

Fee: $50

Compris Vineyard
17425 NE Hillside Drive, Newberg, OR 97132
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

