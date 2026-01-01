Behind the Blend: An Interactive Tasting

Step behind the scenes of winemaking and spend the afternoon blending alongside our winemaker, Aaron Kendall!



Together, you’ll explore what he looks for in individual barrels—how each one develops its own personality, how aromas and textures shift from barrel to barrel, and how those differences guide the final blend. You’ll taste through the barrels as you go, getting a rare, first-hand look at how Mountain Echo and As One Pinot noirs begin to take shape long before they’re bottled.



This interactive workshop is equal parts education, discovery, and pure fun—a chance to understand your palate, ask questions, and get closer to the craft behind the wines you love.



To keep the experience intimate and conversational, space is limited. Whether you’re deeply curious about winemaking or simply excited to preview the 2025 vintage, you’re invited to join us.



Club Members: Log in to Tock with the email tied to your membership to enjoy a $20 per-person discount on your first two tickets.

Fee: $50