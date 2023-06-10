Bee Friendly Wine Tour- Orchard Mason Bee Walk

Experience Stoller Family Estate like never before. Head of Corporate Gardens, Corinne Gosnell, will give you a behind-the-scenes look at Stoller’s heirloom orchard and mason bee program as you learn more about the sustainability practices that makes their Mason bee program flourish. You won’t want to miss your chance at winning a mason bee house and plant list raffled off at the end of the event! Enjoy a box lunch with a glass of bubbly rosé while resting on a blanket in the shade of their heirloom fruit trees. Cost is $65 per person; Club members receive a discount. RSVP/ Buy Tickets: https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/stoller-family-estate-orchard-mason-bee-walk/

