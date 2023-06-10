 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE MCDOUGALL RD, Dayton, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 864-3404
Website:http://https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/stoller-family-estate-orchard-mason-bee-walk/
All Dates:Jun 10, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Bee Friendly Wine Tour- Orchard Mason Bee Walk

Experience Stoller Family Estate like never before. Head of Corporate Gardens, Corinne Gosnell, will give you a behind-the-scenes look at Stoller’s heirloom orchard and mason bee program as you learn more about the sustainability practices that makes their Mason bee program flourish. You won’t want to miss your chance at winning a mason bee house and plant list raffled off at the end of the event! Enjoy a box lunch with a glass of bubbly rosé while resting on a blanket in the shade of their heirloom fruit trees. Cost is $65 per person; Club members receive a discount. RSVP/ Buy Tickets: https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/stoller-family-estate-orchard-mason-bee-walk/

 

Fee: $65; Club members receive a discount.

Learn More about the Oregon Bee Project: https://www.oregonbeeproject.org/winetour

Stoller Family Estate
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

