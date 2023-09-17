 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate- Stoller Experience Center
Map:16161 NE MCDOUGALL RD, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: (503) 864-3404
Website:http://https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/stoller-experience-center-garden-bee-tour/
All Dates:Sep 17, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Bee Friendly Wine Tour- Garden Bee Tour

Grab your picnic blanket for an intimate walking tour with Head of Corporate Gardens, Corinne Gosnell. Immerse yourself in the ring and wall garden at the Stoller Experience Center. View specifically curated pollen and nectar plants which generate blooms nine months of the year. Observe a vital habitat and food source for native bees and various pollinators that we all love and need.

At the end of the tour, enjoy a picnic lunch with a glass of Stoller Rosé. All attendees will receive a list of plants and a native bee chart, plus best practices on how to create your own pollinator habitat.
$65 with RSVP – Club Members receive a discount.
RSVP/ Buy Tickets: https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/stoller-experience-center-garden-bee-tour/

 

Fee: $65; Club members receive a discount.

Learn More about the Oregon Bee Project: https://www.oregonbeeproject.org/winetour

