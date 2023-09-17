Bee Friendly Wine Tour- Garden Bee Tour

Grab your picnic blanket for an intimate walking tour with Head of Corporate Gardens, Corinne Gosnell. Immerse yourself in the ring and wall garden at the Stoller Experience Center. View specifically curated pollen and nectar plants which generate blooms nine months of the year. Observe a vital habitat and food source for native bees and various pollinators that we all love and need.



At the end of the tour, enjoy a picnic lunch with a glass of Stoller Rosé. All attendees will receive a list of plants and a native bee chart, plus best practices on how to create your own pollinator habitat.

$65 with RSVP – Club Members receive a discount.

RSVP/ Buy Tickets: https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/stoller-experience-center-garden-bee-tour/

