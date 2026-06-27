|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
|All Dates:
Bee Friendly Wine Tour
Join us on a tour of the vineyards to learn about the history and sustainability of Sokol Blosser Winery. A local melittologist and Sara Miller will help you identify bees, learn about the flora in the Sokol Blosser vineyard while you stroll through the vines sipping on wine from various stations throughout the property. Return to our scenic tasting room for some hand-crafted bites from Chef Jesus made with Sokol Blosser Estate honey.
Fee: $60 per person; Club Members $35 for up to 4 guests
Join us on a sustainability tour of the vineyards identifying bees.