Bee Friendly Wine Tour

Join us on a tour of the vineyards to learn about the history and sustainability of Sokol Blosser Winery. A local melittologist and Sara Miller will help you identify bees, learn about the flora in the Sokol Blosser vineyard while you stroll through the vines sipping on wine from various stations throughout the property. Return to our scenic tasting room for some hand-crafted bites from Chef Jesus made with Sokol Blosser Estate honey.

Fee: $60 per person; Club Members $35 for up to 4 guests