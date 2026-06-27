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Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
All Dates:Jun 27, 2026 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Bee Friendly Wine Tour

Join us on a tour of the vineyards to learn about the history and sustainability of Sokol Blosser Winery. A local melittologist and Sara Miller will help you identify bees, learn about the flora in the Sokol Blosser vineyard while you stroll through the vines sipping on wine from various stations throughout the property. Return to our scenic tasting room for some hand-crafted bites from Chef Jesus made with Sokol Blosser Estate honey.

 

Fee: $60 per person; Club Members $35 for up to 4 guests

Join us on a sustainability tour of the vineyards identifying bees.

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
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