Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://www.oregonbeeproject.org/winetour
All Dates:May 1, 2025 - May 31, 2025 12-5pm.

Bee Friendly Wine Tour

In celebration of Oregon Wine Month this May, we’re excited to partner with Oregon State University and their Bee Friendly Wine Tour for a special promotion. With every glass of our 2023 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rosé and an upload of a honeybee found anywhere on our property onto the iNaturalist app, you’ll receive a complimentary seed packet! Cheers to wine, nature, and discovery!

With every glass of our Estate Rosé and an upload of a bee, -receive a seed pack.

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

