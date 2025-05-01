Bee Friendly Wine Tour

In celebration of Oregon Wine Month this May, we’re excited to partner with Oregon State University and their Bee Friendly Wine Tour for a special promotion. With every glass of our 2023 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rosé and an upload of a honeybee found anywhere on our property onto the iNaturalist app, you’ll receive a complimentary seed packet! Cheers to wine, nature, and discovery!