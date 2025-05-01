|Location:
|Remy Wines
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648777
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|https://www.oregonbeeproject.org/winetour
|All Dates:
Bee Friendly Wine Tour
In celebration of Oregon Wine Month this May, we’re excited to partner with Oregon State University and their Bee Friendly Wine Tour for a special promotion. With every glass of our 2023 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rosé and an upload of a honeybee found anywhere on our property onto the iNaturalist app, you’ll receive a complimentary seed packet! Cheers to wine, nature, and discovery!
With every glass of our Estate Rosé and an upload of a bee, -receive a seed pack.