 Calendar Home
Location:King Estate Winery and Vineyard
Map:80854 Territorial Hwy, Eugene, OR 97405
Phone: (541) 685-5189
Website:http://https://www.oregonbeeproject.org/winetour
All Dates:Aug 19, 2023 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Bee Friendly Wine Tour

Come celebrate National Honey Bee Day with Save the Bee, The Oregon Bee Project, and King Estate! Get a close look inside a honey bee hive, talk to Master Beekeepers, and take a walk through the King Estate flower gardens and learn to identify native bees and their favorite flora.

Learn More about the Oregon Bee Project: https://www.oregonbeeproject.org/winetour

King Estate Winery and Vineyard
King Estate Winery and Vineyard 80854 80854 Territorial Hwy, Eugene, OR 97405
August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable