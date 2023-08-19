|Location:
|King Estate Winery and Vineyard
|Map:
|80854 Territorial Hwy, Eugene, OR 97405
|Phone:
|(541) 685-5189
|Website:
|http://https://www.oregonbeeproject.org/winetour
|All Dates:
Bee Friendly Wine Tour
Come celebrate National Honey Bee Day with Save the Bee, The Oregon Bee Project, and King Estate! Get a close look inside a honey bee hive, talk to Master Beekeepers, and take a walk through the King Estate flower gardens and learn to identify native bees and their favorite flora.
