 Calendar Home
Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97115
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:info@sokolblosser.com
Website:http://https://sokolblosser.com/event/bee-friendly-wine-tour/
All Dates:Jun 3, 2023 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Bee Friendly Wine Tour

Join Susan Sokol Blosser, one of the founding members of the Oregon Wine Industry turned Beekeeper and learn about the history and sustainability of Sokol Blosser Winery. A local melittologist and Susan will help you identify bees, learn about the flora in the Sokol Blosser vineyard while you stroll through the vines sipping on wine from various stations throughout the property. Return to our scenic tasting room for some hand-crafted bites from Chef Jonathan made with Sokol Blosser Estate honey. Cost is $60 per person; Club members receive a discount. RSVP/ Buy Tickets: https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/408806/bee-friendly-wine-tour

 

Fee: $60; Club members receive a discount.

Learn More about the Oregon Bee Project: https://www.oregonbeeproject.org/winetour

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97115 5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97115
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable