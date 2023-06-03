Bee Friendly Wine Tour

Join Susan Sokol Blosser, one of the founding members of the Oregon Wine Industry turned Beekeeper and learn about the history and sustainability of Sokol Blosser Winery. A local melittologist and Susan will help you identify bees, learn about the flora in the Sokol Blosser vineyard while you stroll through the vines sipping on wine from various stations throughout the property. Return to our scenic tasting room for some hand-crafted bites from Chef Jonathan made with Sokol Blosser Estate honey. Cost is $60 per person; Club members receive a discount. RSVP/ Buy Tickets: https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/408806/bee-friendly-wine-tour

