Bee Friendly Fairsing Friday

It’s a Bee-Friendly Fairsing Friday on August 21 from 4 to 8 pm.



An after-hours event, this Fairsing Friday features a special bee education component hosted by guests from the Oregon State University Extension office.



Savor Fairsing Vineyard wines, enjoy the panoramic views, and learn about the bees that make their home in Oregon.



The evening begins at 5 pm with bottle service on the lawn available until 7:30 pm.



Blanket picnics are welcome.



Fairsing will share updates on their honey bee hives, Mason bee incubators, and recent initiatives to enhance pollinator habitat across the estate.



Reservations for the Bee Friendly Fairsing Friday are required to ensure picnic areas and table space for everyone.



Reservation link: https://fairsingvineyard.com/product/friday-august-21/