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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
All Dates:Aug 21, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Picnics welcome

Bee Friendly Fairsing Friday

It’s a Bee-Friendly Fairsing Friday on August 21 from 4 to 8 pm.

An after-hours event, this Fairsing Friday features a special bee education component hosted by guests from the Oregon State University Extension office.

Savor Fairsing Vineyard wines, enjoy the panoramic views, and learn about the bees that make their home in Oregon.

The evening begins at 5 pm with bottle service on the lawn available until 7:30 pm.

Blanket picnics are welcome.

Fairsing will share updates on their honey bee hives, Mason bee incubators, and recent initiatives to enhance pollinator habitat across the estate.

Reservations for the Bee Friendly Fairsing Friday are required to ensure picnic areas and table space for everyone.

Reservation link: https://fairsingvineyard.com/product/friday-august-21/

A combination of Fairsing Friday and Bee Friendly Wine Tour on Friday, August 21

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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