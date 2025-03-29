Bear Creek Wine Trail Fesitval

Join us for the first ever Bear Creek Wine Trail Festival at Naumes Suncrest Winery! Get ready to sip on delicious wines, soak up the beautiful vineyard views and meet the Bear Creek Wine Trail representatives.



Attendees will receive a complimentary wine glass, 7 wine samples, and a wine trail passport valid for one year after the event to use at their leisure at all 12 of the Bear Creek Wine Trail tasting rooms. The passport includes a complimentary flight of three tastings and 10% off bottles at all BCWT wineries, valid for a year after purchase.



This in-person event is a must-visit for wine enthusiasts looking to discover new flavors and unwind in a picturesque setting. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to taste some of the finest wines the region has to offer!



Additonal wine and food are available for purchase



Bear Creek Wine Trail Wineries: Belle Fiore Estate and Winery, Dana Campbell Vineyards, DANCIN Vineyards, Grizzly Peak Winery, Hummingbird Estate, Irvine & Roberts Vineyards, Naumes Suncrest Winery, Paschal Winery, Pebblestone Cellars, Stoneriver Vineyards, Trium Wines, Weisinger Family Winery

Fee: $50