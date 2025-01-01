 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House at Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
Website:http://balsallcreek.com
All Dates:Jan 4, 2026 10:30 am - 5:00 pm

Be a Balsall Creek Member for the Day

Visit Balsall Creek on a Sunday or Monday in January and enjoy the perks of a First Tier Club Member for the day! Guests will receive a complimentary tasting and can use the First Tier 15% discount on wine bottle purchases.

Available January 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

Test Out First Tier Membership on Sundays and Mondays in January

