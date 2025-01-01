|Location:
|The Estate House at Balsall Creek
|Map:
|18430 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036871888
|Email:
|info@balsallcreek.com
|Website:
|http://balsallcreek.com
|All Dates:
Be a Balsall Creek Member for the Day
Visit Balsall Creek on a Sunday or Monday in January and enjoy the perks of a First Tier Club Member for the day! Guests will receive a complimentary tasting and can use the First Tier 15% discount on wine bottle purchases.
Available January 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26
Test Out First Tier Membership on Sundays and Mondays in January