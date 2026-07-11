Bastille Day Celebration

Join us to celebrate Bastille Day at Domaine Divio in fine French tradition Saturday, July 11th, from 11:00am to 7:00pm!



We'll be serving up roasted pig throughout the day, prepared by Chef Antonin Colas. Musician Eric John Kaiser will perform from 3:00pm-7:00pm. The newly released 2025 Passetoutgrain, our Gamay Noir and Pinot Noir blend, will be a featured wine during the event alongside some of your current Divio favorites!



Want to stay a little longer after your experience? Test your skills at pétanque or cornhole on the garden side of the property.



Ticket Pricing:

Domaine Divio Ambassadeur members receive four complimentary tickets.

$15 per person for Domaine Divio En Primeur and Industry wine club members.

$25 per person for Domaine Divio En Route wine club members.

$50 per person for members-to-be.



Reservations are required to attend this event. We ask that all guests are 21+. For groups larger than 6, please contact the tasting room at 503-334-0903 or email us at info@DomaineDivio.com



We can't wait to welcome you all for the celebration!



Viva la France!

Fee: $40