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Location:Domaine Divio
Map:16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5033340903
Email:calais@domainedivio.com
Website:http://16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane
All Dates:Jul 11, 2026 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Bastille Day Celebration

Join us to celebrate Bastille Day at Domaine Divio in fine French tradition Saturday, July 11th, from 11:00am to 7:00pm!

We'll be serving up roasted pig throughout the day, prepared by Chef Antonin Colas. Musician Eric John Kaiser will perform from 3:00pm-7:00pm. The newly released 2025 Passetoutgrain, our Gamay Noir and Pinot Noir blend, will be a featured wine during the event alongside some of your current Divio favorites!

Want to stay a little longer after your experience? Test your skills at pétanque or cornhole on the garden side of the property.

Ticket Pricing:
Domaine Divio Ambassadeur members receive four complimentary tickets.
$15 per person for Domaine Divio En Primeur and Industry wine club members.
$25 per person for Domaine Divio En Route wine club members.
$50 per person for members-to-be.

Reservations are required to attend this event. We ask that all guests are 21+. For groups larger than 6, please contact the tasting room at 503-334-0903 or email us at info@DomaineDivio.com

We can't wait to welcome you all for the celebration!

Viva la France!

 

Fee: $40

Bastille Day Celebration with Domaine Divio, July 11th, 2026 from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

Domaine Divio
Domaine Divio 16435 16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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