Basalt Bash & Barrel Auction

A Full Weekend of Community Spirit

The Basalt Bash kicks off on Friday, July 25, with a ticketed Wine & Tamale Tasting hosted on the Watermill Winery patio, featuring 23 Rocks District Winegrower Winery Members-only and their exceptional wines. Mariachi’s will add to the fun, and “local” tamales provide another layor of authenticity. Linger into the evening at the free Fiesta-Block Party, strolling North Main Street in Milton-Freewater, celebrating the region’s rich farming heritage.



On Saturday morning, July 26, wine lovers and community members will tee off at the Basalt Bash’s ‘Fore’; a relaxed, Golf event at the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, with a winegrower joining each foursome.



The Basalt Bash culminates Saturday afternoon, July 26, with the Main Event – the Silent Barrel Tasting and Auction at Davis Orchards. Attendees will be able to meet the winemakers, taste each wine lot (including some first-time-ever collaborations) and have the opportunity secure exclusive-to-the-Bash-wines via silent bids over the afternoon.



Giving Back to Milton-Freewater

Net proceeds from the weekend’s events will directly benefit the Milton-Freewater School District, funding expanded mental and behavioral health services for local students. This vital initiative reflects RDW’s commitment to giving back to the community-at-large and to building the necessary bridges required of a growing-thriving wine growing region.



“This is way more than calling attention to wines of PLACE— it’s RDW’s call-to-action; an engagement in response to a community need,” said Steve Robertson, founder of Rocks District Winegrowers (RDW) and Chair of the Basalt Bash. “We’re thrilled to see so many partners, sponsors, wineries, and supporters come together for Milton-Freewater’s students, families, and businesses with a shared vision for life affirming, positive, change."



For more information or to reserve your spot, visit https://auctria.events/TheBasaltBash.



About Rocks District Winegrowers

Founded in 2017, Rocks District Winegrowers (RDW) is a non-profit association dedicated to supporting independent winegrowers within The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater AVA. Recognized for exceptional, globally distinctive, wines, the Rocks District is renowned for its singular soil series, typicity and unique farming-cellar practices. Learn more at www.rocksdistrict.com.

Fee: $0 - $300