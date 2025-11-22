Barrel Tasting at Maragas Winery

Barrel Tasting at Maragas Winery. Always a fun and educational experience. This year Maragas will be highlighting their flagship wine “M”.

The event will include a five wine vertical flight of “M”, two vintages still in barrel, and three in bottle.



Guests will be able to taste this Bordeaux varietal blend as it changes from vintage to vintage and from barrel to bottle. This type of event is rare and more often reserved for winemakers.



The event will last from 12 to 6pm. There’s no set time for you to begin or end your experience, just come in at any time during the event, mingle among our winemaker and cellar hands while tasting the delights of this premium wine. And, in light of the current absence of SNAP benefits, for every ticket sold, $5 will be donated to the NeighborImpact local food bank.

Fee: $25