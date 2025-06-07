 Calendar Home
Location:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5035847256
Email:contact@chemeketacellars.com
Website:http://www.chemeketacellars.com/Barrel-Tasting
All Dates:Jun 7, 2025 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Barrel Tasting and 25th Anniversary Celebration

Chemeketa Cellars’ annual barrel tasting and 25th anniversary will be held on Saturday, June 7, from 1-4 p.m. at the Northwest Wine Studies Center. This special event is open to the public and honors the students and alumni who have shaped 25 years of winemaking education in Oregon. Sample barrel tastings poured by students and enjoy wines produced by talented alumni. Participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations in the winery and vineyard. Enjoy live music on the patio and savor a delicious salmon bake, perfectly paired with your wine selections. Be among the first to taste our special 25th Anniversary Sparkling Blanc de Noir and help us honor our community during the Student of the Year, Legacy Builder, and Emerging Leader award presentations. Don’t miss this unforgettable day of wine, celebration, and community. Tickets available at: chemeketacellars.com/barrel-tasting.

 

Fee: $30/$20

