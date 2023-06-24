Barrel Tasting & Lunch

Spend the day barrel tasting wines with Brooks' Cellar Master, Darrick Green. Taste Pinot Noirs directly from barrel!



As you taste, learn how the soil, elevation, vine age, aspect, and clone can impact the resulting wine as we share examples across the many Pinot Noir sites we partner with. After tasting, enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Chef Norma with more wine in our Ouroboros Room.

Fee: $150