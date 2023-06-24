 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/barrel-tasting-lunch-jun-24/
All Dates:Jun 24, 2023 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Barrel Tasting & Lunch

Spend the day barrel tasting wines with Brooks' Cellar Master, Darrick Green. Taste Pinot Noirs directly from barrel!

As you taste, learn how the soil, elevation, vine age, aspect, and clone can impact the resulting wine as we share examples across the many Pinot Noir sites we partner with. After tasting, enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Chef Norma with more wine in our Ouroboros Room.

 

Fee: $150

Spend the day barrel tasting wines with Brooks' Cellar Master, Darrick Green.

Brooks Winery
21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
