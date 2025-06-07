Barrel Tasting & 25th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate with the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies program at our 25th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Barrel Tasting! This milestone event promises an unforgettable experience in the heart of wine country. We've expanded the timeframe for the event and will be hosting it on a Saturday this year to provide more time for celebration.



Enjoy wines poured by our talented alumni and sample barrel tastings led by our dedicated students right in the winery. Witness the bottling line in action, take part in interactive vineyard activities, and learn the thrilling skill of sabering a wine bottle. Savor delicious food perfectly paired with your wine selections while enjoying live music on the patio. Be there as we unveil our special 25th Anniversary Sparkling Blanc de Noir and celebrate the achievements of our incredible students and alumni with the Student of the Year, Legacy Builder, and Emerging Leader awards. Plus, we’ll reveal the winner of our Artist Series wine label competition - a tribute to creativity and craftsmanship.



Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate 25 years of winemaking education with us - get your tickets below for this unforgettable day of wine, celebration, and community!



$30/person (21+) - TICKETS HERE

$20/person (under 21/non-drinkers) - TICKETS HERE

$25/Chemeketa Cellars wine club members - Log into your account and the discount will automatically apply (Discount applies to wine club member + three guests - additional guests purchase at the regular price.)

