|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|5035608266
|Email:
|Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
|All Dates:
Barrel-select Pinot Noir Weekend
Join Fairsing for a weekend dedicated to exploring vintages of barrel-select Pinot Noir.
The weekend includes a select flight of Fáinne library offerings and favorites paired with house-made light bites.
The Fairsing Fáinne Pinot Noir is shaped in the cellar from select barrels to reflect nuances of the vintage.
Each Fáinne bottling is a pinnacle expression of the vineyard’s bounty and diversity.
With limited case and magnum production, the Fáinne is a perennial favorite among Fairsing Wine Club members and collectors.
Reservation link: https://fairsingvineyard.com/event/fainne-pinot-noir-weekend-september-19-20/
Call Fairsing Vineyard with questions 503.560.8266
A showcase of vintages and favorites of Fairsing's barrel-select Fáinne Pinot Noir