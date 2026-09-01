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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
All Dates:Sep 19, 2026 - Sep 20, 2026 reservations recommended

Barrel-select Pinot Noir Weekend

Join Fairsing for a weekend dedicated to exploring vintages of barrel-select Pinot Noir.

The weekend includes a select flight of Fáinne library offerings and favorites paired with house-made light bites.

The Fairsing Fáinne Pinot Noir is shaped in the cellar from select barrels to reflect nuances of the vintage.

Each Fáinne bottling is a pinnacle expression of the vineyard’s bounty and diversity.

With limited case and magnum production, the Fáinne is a perennial favorite among Fairsing Wine Club members and collectors.

Reservation link: https://fairsingvineyard.com/event/fainne-pinot-noir-weekend-september-19-20/

Call Fairsing Vineyard with questions 503.560.8266

A showcase of vintages and favorites of Fairsing's barrel-select Fáinne Pinot Noir

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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