Barrel-select Pinot Noir Weekend

Join Fairsing for a weekend dedicated to exploring vintages of barrel-select Pinot Noir.



The weekend includes a select flight of Fáinne library offerings and favorites paired with house-made light bites.



The Fairsing Fáinne Pinot Noir is shaped in the cellar from select barrels to reflect nuances of the vintage.



Each Fáinne bottling is a pinnacle expression of the vineyard’s bounty and diversity.



With limited case and magnum production, the Fáinne is a perennial favorite among Fairsing Wine Club members and collectors.



Reservation link: https://fairsingvineyard.com/event/fainne-pinot-noir-weekend-september-19-20/



Call Fairsing Vineyard with questions 503.560.8266