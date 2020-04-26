Location: Abbey Road Farm Map: 10501 NE Abbey Road Farm, Carlton, OR 97111 Phone: 503 869 3191 Email: hello@barnswallowartists.com Website: http://www.barnswallowartists.com All Dates: Apr 5, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm Hand-building with Clay

Apr 26, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm Watercolor

May 17, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm silk scarf painting

Jun 7, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm food preservation-jam and jelly

Aug 2, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm Fabric Eco-dying



Barn Swallow Artists Classes at Abbey Road Farm

Barn Swallow Artists presents the spring/summer Creative Series, hosted by Abbey Road Farm. All classes are led by an experienced Barn Swallow Artist, who will encourage your hidden talents! Choose one, or join us for the whole series. Enjoy a glass of wine in a gorgeous setting, make fun and inspiring friends, and treat yourself to a new creative adventure! What a wonderful way to spend an afternoon in the beautiful Willamette Valley!

Fee: $90/class, plus materials fee